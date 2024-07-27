Gabelli Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. Crystalline Management Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,582,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,704,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 894,022 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

HOLI remained flat at $26.42 during trading on Friday. 224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,621. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

(Free Report)

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.