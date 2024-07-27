Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,917,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,972,000 after buying an additional 532,794 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,856,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,304 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,601,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 725,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.35.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. 666,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,436. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.45%.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.