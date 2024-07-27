Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 5,300 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kellanova by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of Kellanova stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,620. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.09. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $67.81.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,897,082. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

