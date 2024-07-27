Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.30% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $25,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PNW traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.71. The stock had a trading volume of 492,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,571. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.77.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

