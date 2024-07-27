Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,880 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.23% of Rogers worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,999,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Rogers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 2,926.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Stock Up 0.4 %

ROG stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.15. 333,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $170.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.80.

Rogers Profile

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

