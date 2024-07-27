Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Fortis by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in Fortis by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 97,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Fortis by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 180,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 329,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,298. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

