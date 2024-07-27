Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 17,000 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 21.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Performance

NYSE DVA traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,431. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $698,214.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

