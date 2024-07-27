Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI traded up $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.94. 3,345,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $162.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

