Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,878,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $80.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $242.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

