Gabelli Funds LLC Takes $23.38 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 630,842 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.19% of Juniper Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,413 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,755,951.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $193,480.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 997,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,755,951.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

JNPR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.25. 2,436,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,781. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.