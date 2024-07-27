Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.40% of Standard Motor Products worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMP traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.45. The company had a trading volume of 138,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,703. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $41.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

