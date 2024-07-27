Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.70% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,367,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 210,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 209,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,260. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

