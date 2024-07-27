Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 40,032 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Full House Resorts by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 48.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 55,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 11.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 86,333 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.79. The stock had a trading volume of 56,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,901. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $200.55 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $69.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.20 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $49,605.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,869.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $54,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,309.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger sold 9,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $49,605.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,004 shares of company stock valued at $135,974 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

