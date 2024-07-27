Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.17% of J. M. Smucker worth $22,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,441,000 after buying an additional 202,092 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,518,000 after buying an additional 327,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $157,077,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,912,000 after buying an additional 63,863 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.19. 754,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,613. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $153.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average of $118.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 59.55%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

