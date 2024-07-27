Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Netflix by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,335,473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $811,073,000 after buying an additional 185,374 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl grew its position in Netflix by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 82,357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $50,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in Netflix by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 68,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $631.37. 3,120,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,608,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $658.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.12. The company has a market capitalization of $272.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

