Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.11% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,002,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,108,000 after acquiring an additional 160,197 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,733,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth $927,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.33. 96,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.17. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $35.84.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.46 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.48%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

