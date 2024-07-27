Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $273.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $7.07 on Friday, reaching $321.88. 1,986,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,823. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.88 and a 200-day moving average of $276.89. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $129.23 and a twelve month high of $346.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.