Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $15.70 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.30% of Janus Henderson Group worth $15,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 189,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 487,179 shares of company stock worth $1,650,371 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,122. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JHG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on Janus Henderson Group

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.