Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $17.45 Million Holdings in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 511,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of Eastern worth $17,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eastern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Eastern news, CEO Mark Anthony Hernandez purchased 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $67,865.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,868.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. 15,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,459. The stock has a market cap of $184.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Eastern Company has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 3.69%.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

