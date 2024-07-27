Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.39 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.94.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $12.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $607.14. 2,715,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $614.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

