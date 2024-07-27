Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Rogers were worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rogers by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,270,000 after purchasing an additional 43,086 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Rogers by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 120,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 37,456 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Rogers by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 202,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 57,504 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,607,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $123.15. The company had a trading volume of 333,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,823. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $170.88.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

