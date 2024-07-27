Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.43% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $18,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,758. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

