Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,372,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 164,614 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 507,568 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,382.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 238,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.8 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 9,088,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,597,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.