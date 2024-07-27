Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 16,632 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,632 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.34% of Bausch Health Companies worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,707,000 after buying an additional 456,000 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,050.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,409,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,123 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,713,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,285,000 after acquiring an additional 114,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

BHC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,184,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 2,370.91% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.80.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

