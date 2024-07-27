Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,840 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $19,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Northern Trust by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.43. 776,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,863. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its 200-day moving average is $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $92.46.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.23%.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

