Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 33,200 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,654 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,327,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,107,126 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,102,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,794 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $88,547,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.5 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $73.40. 1,675,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,753. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $77.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.