Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,541 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 343,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $20,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,588 shares of company stock worth $568,972,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
KO stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. 13,530,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,022,199. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $67.11.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
