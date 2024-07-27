Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 400 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.08% of Rogers Communications worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $835,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,719,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,532,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,988,000 after buying an additional 247,496 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,040,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE RCI traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.82. 578,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.33. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 182.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on RCI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.