Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 4,203 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.24% of Nexstar Media Group worth $13,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,659.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,659.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total transaction of $72,329.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,321.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST stock traded up $6.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.36. 224,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

