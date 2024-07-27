Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 577 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,526,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,530,945. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.69.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

