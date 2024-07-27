Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.29% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,506 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Trading Up 1.2 %

Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,566. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.99. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

