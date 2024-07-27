Gearbox Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $463,279.80 (GEAR)

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market cap of $7.06 million and $463,279.80 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official website is gearbox.fi. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol.

Gearbox Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,462,011,522.789126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00930686 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $483,943.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gearbox Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

