GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Trading Down 5.4%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.62 and last traded at $32.00. Approximately 346,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 389,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WGS. BTIG Research raised their target price on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of GeneDx from $12.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

GeneDx Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $875.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a negative net margin of 60.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,753,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,184,294.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $69,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,165,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,753,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,184,294.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and sold 356,505 shares worth $11,032,829. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

