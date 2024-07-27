General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.400-14.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.8 billion-$48.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.7 billion.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.38. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,636 shares of company stock worth $20,209,317. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.