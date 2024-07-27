General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.400-14.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.8 billion-$48.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.7 billion.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.38. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $214.53 and a 52-week high of $302.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GDGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $311.33.

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,636 shares of company stock worth $20,209,317. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

