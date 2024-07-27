Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GPC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.14.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $142.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.28.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

