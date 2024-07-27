Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Down 2.9%

Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 12,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 52,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Giga Metals Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$16.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.13.

About Giga Metals

(Get Free Report)

Giga Metals Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for nickel and cobalt sulphide deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Turnagain property with 75 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 40,069 hectares located in the Liard mining division of northern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Giga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.