Gilead Sciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 45,351 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the average daily volume of 21,601 put options.
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of GILD opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 213.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.81.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.