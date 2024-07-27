Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $238.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLOB. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $216.72.

Get Globant alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Globant

Globant Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $192.62 on Tuesday. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $251.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.34. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Globant by 15,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.