Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Globe Life updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.800-12.100 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.69. The company had a trading volume of 998,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,533. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $99.41. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,880 over the last ninety days. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

