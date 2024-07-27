Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.800-12.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on GL. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.44.

GL stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.69. The company had a trading volume of 998,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,533. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.41. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.43 per share, with a total value of $42,215.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,880. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

