GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,819 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after purchasing an additional 379,228 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after acquiring an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after acquiring an additional 110,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $143.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,409. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.76. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $148.71.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,597,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

