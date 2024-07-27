Graco (NYSE:GGG) Announces Earnings Results

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Graco Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE GGG opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. Graco has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41.

Graco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

