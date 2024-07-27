Graco (NYSE:GGG) Announces Earnings Results

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.42. 1,009,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,988. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41. Graco has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Further Reading

