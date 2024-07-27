GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, an increase of 457.7% from the June 30th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned about 8.25% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 377,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,825. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $20.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of -4.33.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

