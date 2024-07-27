GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,456,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15,979,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,327,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $91.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

