Greencore Group’s (GNC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Greencore Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GNC opened at GBX 179.60 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £839.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,796.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.12. Greencore Group has a one year low of GBX 68.35 ($0.88) and a one year high of GBX 188.80 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Greencore Group

In other Greencore Group news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £50,700 ($65,571.65). Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.