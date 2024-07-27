Grin 24 Hour Volume Tops $106,128.07 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 27th. Grin has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $106,128.07 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,678.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.92 or 0.00573570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00104248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00033582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.50 or 0.00238060 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00067555 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.