Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,042,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $22,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,904,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 215,013 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 216,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 149,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 92,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock remained flat at $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 902,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,332. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.36.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $939.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is -10.34%.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.