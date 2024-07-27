Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Intel by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on INTC shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,352,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,697,092. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

