Guardian Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,832,127,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $293,162,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,012,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,817,000 after acquiring an additional 878,490 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,584. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

